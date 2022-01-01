Go
Community Supper Club

Grab something to go and enjoy!

Popular Items

KALE$9.00
green apple, dried currant, pine nut, grana, meyer lemon vinaigrette
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$10.00
POUTINE$12.00
mushroom tempura, blue oyster, brown beech, mushroom gravy, cheese curds
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$16.00
special sauce, pickle, lettuce, potato bun, american cheese
TATER TOT POT$18.00
green chili, braised beef, avocado crema, cilantro, queso fresco
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$12.00
calabrian chili vin, grana
BACON SMASH BURGER$18.00
60/40 beef and bacon patty, hatch chilis, garlic aioli, pimento cheese, crispy shallot, bbq bun
CAULIFLOWER$18.00
coconut banana black rice, garlicky spinach, mango salsa
CHILLED SOBA NOODLES$10.00
cashews, peas, carrots, cilantro, red cabbage, sesame vinaigrette
FISH AND CHIPS$21.00
seltzer battered cod, miso remoulade, slaw, salt & vinegar potato chip
Location

206 S. PUBLIC RD

Lafayette CO

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
