Go
Toast

Community

Community is a neighborhood bar serving up cold drinks and elevated bar food.Philadelphia native, Michael Sultan, has created an entire scratch-made menu. Craft cocktails, a diverse beer and wine selection are also available. Situated in the heart of Point Breeze on the corner of 21st & Federal Streets, our aim is to provide friendly service and a constantly changing menu to our community & beyond.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1200 S 21st St • $$

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Fontina Empanadas$8.00
2 golden crispy empanadas served with salsa roja
Bang Bang Cauliflower$12.00
Crispy cauliflower is battered and fried to golden perfection with sesame seeds and served with house bang bang sauce for dipping. Vegan & gluten free!
Crispy Bacon Bourbon Burger with Hand-cut Fries$16.00
6oz local dry aged burger with bacon bourbon jam, pepperjack cheese, habanero aoli & crispy fried onion straws
Chicken Wings$18.00
1 pound of whole wings with choice of: Buffalo, BBQ or House Dry Rub.
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Hand Cut Fries$18.00
Local, organic Fried Freebird chicken breast with house-made mayo, ginger slaw, house habanero pickles & guajillo chili sauce on a brioche bun served with fresh hand cut French fries.
Chickpea Veggie Burger & Hand Cut Fries$15.00
Falafel-spiced chickpea burger on house-made naan with pickled beets, whipped roasted fetta spread, stoneground mustard sauce, red onion, heirloom tomatoes & Bulgarian feta
House Bacon Double Cheese Burger with Hand-cut Fries$14.00
Two 3oz local dry aged burger patties, house-made habanero pickles, house-made bacon, burger sauce, cooper sharp American cheese on a Martin's potato roll with fresh, hand-cut French fries
Ginger Salad with Crispy Coconut Shrimp$16.00
Crispy coconut shrimp served over a bed of Iceberg lettuce & napa cabbage, jicama, red onion, red pepper, cucumber & julienne snow peas tossed in our house ginger dressing
Green Goddess Cobb$18.00
Gem lettuce, grilled organic chicken breast, house green goddess dressing, house-made bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, hard boiled egg & Point Reyes blue cheese crumbles
Ribeye Cheesesteak with Hand-cut Fries$17.00
Ribeye steak, fried onions & cooper sharp American cheese on a seeded Carangi Bakery long roll served with fresh, hand-cut fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1200 S 21st St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Please allow 20-35 minutes for take out orders placed online

Loco Pez

No reviews yet

Fine Mexican food and drink!
For Cocktails and Six Packs, select the Menu Box below:

Cafe Ynez

No reviews yet

“The flavors are a direct homage to the authentic flavors of Mexico City.” – Craig LaBan
Mexico City cuisine is a blend of that city’s Aztec origins, Spanish history, and cosmopolitan present. Chef Hernandez takes the basic elements of its cuisine – corn, beans, and chilies – to make both traditional and modern flavors. For example, guacamole is an Aztec all-star, while slow-cooked (pork) carnitas and chicken tinga draw on the import of pigs and chickens by the Spaniards, and modern Mexico City’s bold flavors.
Stop by for all-day dining. Bring a bottle of tequila and enjoy one of our many mixers, we’re a BYOB! Grab a horchata or coffee, and take a pastry to go. Join us for tacos and burritos, eggs and chilaquiles, soups and salads, entrees of salmon, chicken, and beef, and much more.
Provecho!

Dock Street South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston