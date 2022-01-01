Go
Toast

Commuter Comforts

Exceptional coffee & great food served since 1992. Just outside the Bainbridge ferry terminal.

270 Olympic Dr SE • $$

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)

Popular Items

Deb's Sausage Sandwich$5.85
Old school sausage, egg and cheddar on an english muffin.
El Chorizo Sausage Burrito$7.30
Chorizo and Italian Sausage, cheesy scambled eggs, sauteed potatoes and veggies.
Bacon Brioche Sandwich$6.50
Crispy bacon, egg, cheddar with light sriracha sauce.
Americano
Espresso poured over hot water to make an American style coffee with perfect crema.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.75
Ham with cheese in a buttery croissant - choose swiss or cheddar.
Chubbie Cookie$3.50
Tastes like your sneaking a spoonful of chocolate chip cookie dough.
Latte
Espresso with velvety steamed milk.
Veggie Burrito$7.30
Chessy scrambled eggs loaded with sauteed potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms. (V)
Mocha
House made chocolate syrup, espresso and steamed milk topped with whip and chocolate drizzle.
Coffee
Fresh brewed Bainbridge Blend from Mukilteo Coffee Roasters.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

270 Olympic Dr SE

Bainbridge Island WA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Hitchcock

No reviews yet

All-day Café and Bar.

Ba Sa Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Seabird

No reviews yet

Effective September 5th, Burgerhaus has closed its doors to allow us to renovate and put together a creative, inspiring menu for our next exciting project. Thank you for your support and we cannot wait to serve you again soon!

Doc's Marina Grill

No reviews yet

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston