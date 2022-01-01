Como Smoke and Fire
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4600 Paris Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4600 Paris Rd
Columbia MO
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Mama's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Club Vogue
Come in and enjoy!
The Grind Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
McLanks
Come in and enjoy!