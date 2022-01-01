Comoncy - West Hollywood

Go
Our mission at Comoncy is to offer our communities a special place to gather to enjoy good food, good coffee, and good company. As we strive to bring our vibrant cities together, our passion lies in making our food with love utilizing consciously sourced, sustainable ingredients. Carefully crafting each plate, our dishes are made from scratch to ensure every bite is unforgettable.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

8201 W 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Bowl$11.00
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
Chicken Panini$13.95
Ciabatta, chicken breast, fresh avocado mash, roasted tomatoes, provolone, scallion aioli.
Comoncy Burger$14.50
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
Sanzo$3.25
Topo Chico$3.25
Bedford Salad$13.95
Romaine, organic kale, roasted beets, blue cheese, green apple, walnuts, barley, shallots, honey-sherry vinaigrette.
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Turkey Sandwich$13.95
Baguette, roasted turkey, walnut spread, green apples, scallion aioli.
Lemonade$3.50
Avocado Toast$8.95
Poppy seed bread, fresh avocado mash, oven roasted tomato, radish, Maldon salt.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8201 W 3rd St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
