Como's Restaurant

22812 Woodward Ave

Popular Items

Spring and Beet$13.00
Spring mix, Candied Peacans, Corn, Grapes, Carrot, Goat Cheese, Beets, Lime-Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Dressing/Sauces
Create Your Own (Large)$22.00
Additional Cost per topping
Cheese bread$13.00
Herbed Cheese Bread. Served with
Marinara.
Chicken wings$13.00
Choice of Bacon BBQ, Buffalo or plain, served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Joshua J (Small)$16.00
Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Honey
Create Your Own (Small)$13.00
Additional Cost per topping
Antipasto$11.00
Iceberg, Mom's Italian Dressing, Brick Cheese, Tomato, Onions, Chickpeas, Parmesan
Seasoned Fries$6.00
Served with Ketchup
Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan
22812 Woodward Ave

Ferndale MI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
