Companion WSTL Cafe

Popular Items

Fiesta Chicken Whole$9.95
All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta
Sandwich & Soup$13.50
Iced Tea$2.75
Prom Queen Whole$11.95
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP! Park in the designated spots next to the building
TEXT us at 314-229-4806 when you arrive
Sandwich & Salad$13.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Regular Sack Lunch$13.50
Petite Sack Lunch$10.00
Salad & Soup$13.50
See full menu

Location

2331 Schuetz Rd.

St. Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

