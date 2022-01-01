Go
Getting blissfully lost in crowded markets. Smelling fresh ingredients and wet concrete. Walking through streams of sunlight filtered through brightly colored canopies. Hearing familiar sounding words, yet completely unplaceable. Smiling and laughing—with everyone. Haggling over prices as you relish the still new feeling of foreign coins in your hand. Buying goods, and having great moments. Sharing stories, and living your story.
Your exploration rewards you with the most delicious thing you’ve ever had the privilege—and the courage to taste. At Compass Rose, we live for those moments, every time. And we hope to give them to you, transporting you to new destinations from within your neighborhood.

1346 T Street NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (2790 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup of Athmel
Meant to pay homage to the traditional Chay Shlama or “peace tea” served in the region, this play on the classic Old Fashioned is aromatic and creamy with deep chocolate notes.
*contains dairy
*contains nuts, stone fruit
Lamb Mashwee$16.00
tomato & coriander marinated cubed lamb, onion, bell pepper
Turmeric Cauliflower$15.00
cauliflower, shishitos, black caraway, pomegranate molasses
Shish Dijaj$15.00
chicken thighs marinated in garlic, saffron, lemon & labneh, charred tomato
Kshala Rickey
Sweet & sour with nutty notes this drink connects family roots to DC’s signature cocktail the Rickey.
*contains pomegranate
Churros$5.00
Cinnamon, Sugar, Nutella
Nectarine Boulevardier
old overhault, don ciccio cinque, grapefruit oleo
Khachapuri ALC$16.00
Classic Old Fashioned$25.00
bourbon, bitters, sugar
Condiment Bundle$4.00
>preserved garlic toum - confit garlic aioli
>fermented red shatta - hot chili paste
>amba - fenugreek pickled green mango sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1346 T Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

