Compass Rose
Getting blissfully lost in crowded markets. Smelling fresh ingredients and wet concrete. Walking through streams of sunlight filtered through brightly colored canopies. Hearing familiar sounding words, yet completely unplaceable. Smiling and laughing—with everyone. Haggling over prices as you relish the still new feeling of foreign coins in your hand. Buying goods, and having great moments. Sharing stories, and living your story.
Your exploration rewards you with the most delicious thing you’ve ever had the privilege—and the courage to taste. At Compass Rose, we live for those moments, every time. And we hope to give them to you, transporting you to new destinations from within your neighborhood.
1346 T Street NW • $$
1346 T Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
