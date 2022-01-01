Go
Toast

Compline

A downtown Napa wine bar and Californian restaurant.

1300 First St. #312

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Asparagus Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Raw & Charred Asparagus, Miso-Parmigiano Vinaigrette, Toasted Seeds
Liberty Duck Arancini$16.00
5 arancini per order. Liberty Duck Confit, Parmigiano, Roasted Garlic-Tomato Sauce
The Compline Burger$16.50
The Classic! A half-pound Five Dot Ranch burger with aioli, balsamic caramelized onions and aged cheddar on a model bakery bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
A fan favorite with carrot slaw and aioli on Paulie's Potato Brioche Roll.
Large Salad$12.50
Crisp Lettuces with radishes and vanilla bean-champagne vinaigrette. (A healthy option that will make you feel not-too-terrible about ordering those duck fat fries...)
Lobster-Pork Dumplings$18.00
Five dumplings with five-spice soy glaze, scallions & sesame.
Bavette Steak Salad$26.00
Gluten-free! 8oz. steak with chimichurri, heirloom lettuces & pickled green papaya.
Tagliatelle with Spring Vegetables$22.00
Vegetarian! House-made pasta with English peas baby spinach, sugar snap peas, lemon, butter, and parsley.
Duck Fat Fries$9.00
The only fries. With house-made aioli.

Location

1300 First St. #312

Napa CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jam Cellars, Tarla Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Norman Rose Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Namaste Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ca' Momi Osteria

No reviews yet

Ca’ Momi Osteria is Downtown Napa’s Obsessively Authentic Italian restaurant, featuring a bountiful menu that celebrates the purity of local & organic ingredients from small producers melded expertly with hundreds, if not thousands of years of Italian culinary history. We practice ethical omnivorism by encouraging a “nose to tail” standard using ethically sourced meats, poultry, dairy & eggs, to protect a sustainable & conscientious future.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston