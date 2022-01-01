Ca' Momi Osteria

Ca’ Momi Osteria is Downtown Napa’s Obsessively Authentic Italian restaurant, featuring a bountiful menu that celebrates the purity of local & organic ingredients from small producers melded expertly with hundreds, if not thousands of years of Italian culinary history. We practice ethical omnivorism by encouraging a “nose to tail” standard using ethically sourced meats, poultry, dairy & eggs, to protect a sustainable & conscientious future.

