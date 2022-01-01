Compton restaurants you'll love

Compton restaurants
Toast
  • Compton

Pizza
Italian
Sandwich
Salad
Must-try Compton restaurants

Wrap & Roll Eatery image

 

Wrap & Roll Eatery

901 W Victoria St STE B1, Compton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Deluxe$9.95
Turkey, American Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, croutons, Bacon, Drizzled Caesar Dressing.
Chicken Carbonara$10.95
Chicken cutlet, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese, Parmesan, Alfredo sauce
Everytable image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Everytable

253 E. Compton Blvd., Compton

Avg 4.5 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Ferraro’s On The Hill image

 

Ferraro’s On The Hill

901 W Victoria St A1, Compton

No reviews yet
Takeout
