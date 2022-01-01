Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Compton

Compton restaurants
Compton restaurants that serve greek salad

Wrap & Roll Eatery

901 W Victoria St STE B1, Compton

Takeout
My Big Fat Greek Salad$10.95
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Pitted Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Finished with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Wrap & Roll Eatery
Ferraro’s On The Hill

901 W Victoria St A1, Compton

TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.95
Lettuce, Red Onions, Greek Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Cucumber & Italian Dressing
Greek Salad$0.00
More about Ferraro’s On The Hill

