Compusult, Inc.
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
53 Oak St, Ellsworth ME 04605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurant
Fogtown Brewing Company - Ellsworth - 25 Pine Street
No Reviews
25 Pine Street Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ellsworth
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
4.2 • 366
253 High Street Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurant