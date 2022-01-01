Go
Comune presents plant-forward cuisine: flavorful, satisfying, eminently sharable dishes made from in season ingredients, sourced from close by.
open for lunch 10-2, dinner 5p-8p.
takeout only.

677 Parsons Avenue • $$

tempura cauliflower (v, gf)$13.00
sweet chili sauce, pickled peppers, green onion, poppy seed. vegan. contains soy allergens that cannot be modified.
crispy rice (v+, gf)$15.00
kimchi, soft-cooked egg and/or avocado, tahina, sesame seeds, green onion. vegan upon request. contains egg allergens that can be modified. contains soy allergens (kimchi) that cannot be modified.
two sweet potato tostadas (v, gf)$15.00
pappardelle with mushroom ragu (v+)$22.00
king trumpet mushrooms, house-made ricotta, pine nuts, sage.
fried brussels sprouts (v, gf)$12.00
fried brussels sprouts with watermelon radish, grapefruit, pickled ginger, herbs. vegan and gluten free.
crispy baby potatoes (v, gf)$11.00
maitake xo sauce, pickled beech mushrooms, crispy garlic, black garlic aioli.
chocolate avocado cake (v)$9.00
chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs, whipped coconut. vegan. contains wheat and tree nut (coconut) allergens.
confit carrots (v+, gf)$20.00
chickpea stew, harissa, pistachio, labneh, mint, cilantro. gluten free. can be modified vegan.
comune salad (v+)$14.00
tender greens, seasonal vegetables, nut brittle, crouton, apple-butter vinaigrette, woodruff farms cheese or vegan ricotta. contains wheat, dairy, nut allergens that can be modified.
bread + spread (v)$14.00
house-made koji pita served with 3 spreads of your choice: herb jam, smoked black bean, caramelized onion, red pepper muhammara, double olive oil. vegan. contains wheat allergens that cannot be modified. red pepper muhammara contains tree nuts that cannot be modified.
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

677 Parsons Avenue

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
