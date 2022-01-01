Go
Con Todo

Come in and enjoy!

2853 N. Kedzie

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Al Pastor$4.75
marinated pork shoulder, piña, cilantro, onion, salsa verde
Suadero$4.75
Beef brisket confit, cilantro, onion, salsa
Campechano$5.25
suadero (confit beef brisket), longaniza(chorizo), cilantro, onion, salsa verde y salsa roja
Guacamole$10.00
avocado, red onion, serrano, cilantro, lime, totopos
Pamburguesa$16.00
Smash burger on a guajillo stained potato bun, shaved onion, american cheese, pickles, special sauce, chorizo spiced papas fritas
Margarita Con Todo$10.00
Tequila, lime, orange curaçao, citrus simple
Fish Taco Estilo Ensenada$6.00
beer battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cremanaise, salsa
Papas al Mojo de Ajo$6.00
crispy fingerling potatoes, garlic, herbs
Hot Chicken Torta$15.00
Nashville spiced chicken breast, panko, black beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, pickled jalapeño, Chicharones
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
