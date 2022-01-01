Concord burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Concord
More about BurgerIM
BurgerIM
2018 Salvio St., Concord
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
|Trio
|$9.99
More about Super Duper Burgers
Super Duper Burgers
2003 Diamond Blvd, Concord
|Popular items
|KID SHAKE
|$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.50
You know the deal!
|SUPER SHAKE
|$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.