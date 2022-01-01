Concord restaurants you'll love
More about Saltbox Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Saltbox Kitchen
84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Popular items
|Chickpea & Lentil Fritters (Vegetarian)
|$14.00
Chickpea and Lentil Fritters with tzatziki, cucumber, shaved red onion, Morocccan-style chimichurri, whole wheat wrap
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
tomato, lettuce, pickles, blue cheese dressing, soft roll
|Saltbox "BLT"
|$12.00
mustard aioli, heirloom tomato, Vermont cheddar, English muffin.
More about Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen
73 Thoreau St, Concord
|Popular items
|15. Reuben Sandwich
|$10.99
Lean Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian on Toasted Marble Rye.
|8. Thanksgiving Sandwich
|$9.99
Fresh Turkey Breast, Herb Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
|9. Club Sandwich
|$11.99
Fresh Turkey Breast, ( or Chicken or Ham), Applewood Smoked Thick Bacon, Ripe Tomato, Romaine Lettuce and Mayonnaise on White Bread
More about Adelita
SMOOTHIES
Adelita
1200 Main street, Concord
|Popular items
|Pescado (Fried Fish) Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered pollock topped with fresh pico de gallo, chopped cabbage and chipotle cream. Served on 3 corn tortillas.
Allergies:
Gluten
*Dairy
*Allium
|Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, re-fried beans and avocado cream.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$19.00
Pasture raised chicken stuffed corn tortillas, Oxacan cheese, and your choice of red or green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and re-fried beans.
More about Woods Hill Table
FRENCH FRIES
Woods Hill Table
24 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Popular items
|Chicken Grilled
|$32.00
carrots, potato mille feuille, apples chestnuts, tarragon chicken jus (GF, DF)
|Bucatini Bolognese
|$28.00
Organic freshly made semolina pasta, pasture raised pork, parmesan cheese, basil, chili flakes. Allergies; *Dairy, *Gluten, *Allium
|Pasta Dinner For Two
|$60.00
The Woods Hill Pasta Dinner for two includes: Bucatini Bolognese,
Grilled Semolina Bread,
Garlic Butter,
Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette,
And a Bottle of 2018 Bibi Graetz, Sangiovese Tuscany, IT
More about Walden Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Walden Italian Kitchen
92 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Popular items
|Lg Cheese
|$13.95
Traditional Thin Crust
|Sm Cheese
|$9.95
Traditional Thin Crust
|French Fries
|$4.95
More about Main Streets Market & Cafe
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Streets Market & Cafe
42 Main St, Concord
|Popular items
|Burger: House
|$17.00
Our delicious House Burger comes with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Includes a side of Chips or Fries.
|Turkey & Brie Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
White bread, roasted turkey, brie cheese, fig spread
|Acai Bowl
|$13.00
Our ACAI BOWL is topped with banana slices, strawberries, blueberries , mango, coconut, granola and honey.
More about 80 Thoreau
FRENCH FRIES
80 Thoreau
80 Thoreau Street, Concord
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$15.00
Fig Jam, Prosciutto, Balsamico
|Duet of Lamb
|$35.00
Grilled Loin, Shoulder Pastilla, Moroccan Spiced Carrots, Jus
|Free Range Chicken
|$29.00
Broccoli Rabe, Wheatberry Ragout, Kabocha, Jus Gras
More about Max and Leo's Artisan Pizza
Max and Leo's Artisan Pizza
470 North Road, Sudbury
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$20.50
|Julianne
|$20.95
More about Karma - Concord
Karma - Concord
105 Thoreau street, Concord