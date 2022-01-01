Concord American restaurants you'll love

Concord restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Concord

Saltbox Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Saltbox Kitchen

84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord

Avg 4.2 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chickpea & Lentil Fritters (Vegetarian)$14.00
Chickpea and Lentil Fritters with tzatziki, cucumber, shaved red onion, Morocccan-style chimichurri, whole wheat wrap
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
tomato, lettuce, pickles, blue cheese dressing, soft roll
Saltbox "BLT"$12.00
mustard aioli, heirloom tomato, Vermont cheddar, English muffin.
More about Saltbox Kitchen
Woods Hill Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Woods Hill Table

24 Commonwealth Ave, Concord

Avg 4.4 (2742 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Grilled$32.00
carrots, potato mille feuille, apples chestnuts, tarragon chicken jus (GF, DF)
Bucatini Bolognese$28.00
Organic freshly made semolina pasta, pasture raised pork, parmesan cheese, basil, chili flakes. Allergies; *Dairy, *Gluten, *Allium
Pasta Dinner For Two$60.00
The Woods Hill Pasta Dinner for two includes: Bucatini Bolognese,
Grilled Semolina Bread,
Garlic Butter,
Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette,
And a Bottle of 2018 Bibi Graetz, Sangiovese Tuscany, IT
More about Woods Hill Table
Main Streets Market & Cafe image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Streets Market & Cafe

42 Main St, Concord

Avg 4.4 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado BLT$16.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread.
arrives with fries.
Burger: House$17.00
Our delicious House Burger comes with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Includes a side of Chips or Fries.
Acai Bowl$13.00
Our ACAI BOWL is topped with banana slices, strawberries, blueberries , mango, coconut, granola and honey.
More about Main Streets Market & Cafe
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

80 Thoreau

80 Thoreau Street, Concord

Avg 4.6 (4044 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata$15.00
Fig Jam, Prosciutto, Balsamico
Duet of Lamb$35.00
Grilled Loin, Shoulder Pastilla, Moroccan Spiced Carrots, Jus
Free Range Chicken$29.00
Broccoli Rabe, Wheatberry Ragout, Kabocha, Jus Gras
More about 80 Thoreau

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Concord

French Fries

