Concord American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Concord
More about Saltbox Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Saltbox Kitchen
84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Popular items
|Chickpea & Lentil Fritters (Vegetarian)
|$14.00
Chickpea and Lentil Fritters with tzatziki, cucumber, shaved red onion, Morocccan-style chimichurri, whole wheat wrap
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
tomato, lettuce, pickles, blue cheese dressing, soft roll
|Saltbox "BLT"
|$12.00
mustard aioli, heirloom tomato, Vermont cheddar, English muffin.
More about Woods Hill Table
FRENCH FRIES
Woods Hill Table
24 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Popular items
|Chicken Grilled
|$32.00
carrots, potato mille feuille, apples chestnuts, tarragon chicken jus (GF, DF)
|Bucatini Bolognese
|$28.00
Organic freshly made semolina pasta, pasture raised pork, parmesan cheese, basil, chili flakes. Allergies; *Dairy, *Gluten, *Allium
|Pasta Dinner For Two
|$60.00
The Woods Hill Pasta Dinner for two includes: Bucatini Bolognese,
Grilled Semolina Bread,
Garlic Butter,
Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette,
And a Bottle of 2018 Bibi Graetz, Sangiovese Tuscany, IT
More about Main Streets Market & Cafe
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Streets Market & Cafe
42 Main St, Concord
|Popular items
|Avocado BLT
|$16.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread.
arrives with fries.
|Burger: House
|$17.00
Our delicious House Burger comes with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Includes a side of Chips or Fries.
|Acai Bowl
|$13.00
Our ACAI BOWL is topped with banana slices, strawberries, blueberries , mango, coconut, granola and honey.