Burritos in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve burritos
Saltbox Kitchen
84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Burrito Bowl (gluten free)
|$13.00
Burrito Bowl with chicken breast, pinto beans, rice, salsa, lime, sour cream. (dairy free without the sour cream).
Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen
73 Thoreau St, Concord
|M2- Chipotle Chicken Burrito
|$8.99
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap
|M6- American Burrito
|$9.99
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Ham, Bacon, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap
|M1- Veggie Burrito
|$8.99
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Avocado, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap
Adelita
1200 Main street, Concord
|Carne Asada (Grilled Steak} Burrito
|$14.00
Flour Tortilla with carne asada, with pickled serrano peppers, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, re-fried beans, cheese, and a side of crema fresca & avocado cream.
|Cochinita Pork (Braised Pork Burrito
|$14.00
Flour Tortilla with carnitas (pulled pork), with pickled serrano peppers, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, re-fried beans, cheese, and a side of crema fresca & avocado cream.
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$14.00
Flour Tortilla with adobo marinated pork, with pickled serrano peppers, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, re-fried beans, cheese, and a side of crema fresca & avocado cream.