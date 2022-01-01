Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve carne asada

SMOOTHIES

Adelita

1200 Main street, Concord

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada (Grilled Steak} Burrito$14.00
Flour Tortilla with carne asada, with pickled serrano peppers, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, re-fried beans, cheese, and a side of crema fresca & avocado cream.
Carne Asada (Grilled Steak) Tacos$16.00
Grilled steak tacos served with avocado cream (dairy free), onion, jalapeño and cilantro. Served on three corn tortillas.
Allergies:
*Allium
Carne Asada Plato$23.00
|Nut Free, Gluten Free| Grilled grass-fed and pasture raised skirt steak, Mexican rice, re-fried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh corn tortillas.
More about Adelita
Nosh by Concord Market

97 Lowell Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$11.00
More about Nosh by Concord Market

