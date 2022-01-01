Fried chicken sandwiches in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Saltbox Kitchen - Concord
84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken sandwich with tomato, lettuce, pickles, blue cheese dressing on brioche.
Main Streets Cafe Online Orders
42 Main St, Concord
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fresh chicken breast southern style, deep fried with our crispy coating, served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickle, and jalapeño ranch dressing.