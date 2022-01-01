Grilled steaks in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about Adelita
SMOOTHIES
Adelita
1200 Main street, Concord
|Carne Asada (Grilled Steak) Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled steak tacos served with avocado cream (dairy free), onion, jalapeño and cilantro. Served on three corn tortillas.
Allergies:
*Allium
|Carne Asada (Grilled Steak} Burrito
|$14.00
Flour Tortilla with carne asada, with pickled serrano peppers, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, re-fried beans, cheese, and a side of crema fresca & avocado cream.