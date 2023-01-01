Lasagna in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Saltbox Kitchen - Concord
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Saltbox Kitchen - Concord
84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Roasted Squash & Corn Lasagna
|$18.00
Roasted Squash & Corn Lasagna with garlicky Broccoli Rabe
Contains Gluten, Dairy, and Egg
More about Nashoba Brook Bakery -
Nashoba Brook Bakery -
152 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Lasagna
|$9.95
Our lasagnas are made fresh, from scratch in house with only the freshest ingredients! The vegetarian lasagna is chock full of delicious grilled vegetables, and our meat lasagna is made with a rich meaty ragu. Perfect with a side salad!