Mac and cheese in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Saltbox Kitchen
84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Baked Mac n Cheese
|$15.00
Baked Mac and Cheese with elbow macaroni with cheesy sauce, breadcrumbs & pecorino.
Main Streets Market & Cafe
42 Main St, Concord
|Kids: Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Very simple, Kraft style Mac n' cheese.
|House Mac-N-Cheese
|$13.00
Our cavatappi pasta tossed in our parmesan cheese sauce topped with ritz cracker crumbs.