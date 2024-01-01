Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve scallops

Karma - Concord

105 Thoreau Street, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Crunch Maki$23.00
More about Karma - Concord
Main Streets Market & Cafe image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Streets Cafe Online Orders

42 Main St, Concord

Avg 4.4 (1420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto: Shrimp, Scallops and Corn$28.00
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, baby spinach and tomato in our parmesan risotto
More about Main Streets Cafe Online Orders

