Scallops in
Concord
/
Concord
/
Scallops
Concord restaurants that serve scallops
Karma - Concord
105 Thoreau Street, Concord
No reviews yet
Scallop Crunch Maki
$23.00
More about Karma - Concord
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Streets Cafe Online Orders
42 Main St, Concord
Avg 4.4
(1420 reviews)
Risotto: Shrimp, Scallops and Corn
$28.00
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, baby spinach and tomato in our parmesan risotto
More about Main Streets Cafe Online Orders
