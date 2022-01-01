Concord restaurants you'll love
Concord's top cuisines
Must-try Concord restaurants
More about Ace No. 3
Ace No. 3
8520 Pit Stop Ct NW Unit 10, Concord
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.95
served with Comeback sauce
|Sweet Potato Tater Tots
|$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
|THE ACE
|$8.65
two patties, two slices of American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun
More about 44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
6189 Bayfield Pkwy, Concord
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
|Salmon Linguine
|$26.00
|Side Fries
|$3.00
More about Mr C's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mr C's Restaurant
1260 Concord Pkwy N, Concord
|Popular items
|Fish Sandwich
|$7.75
Flounder fillet, tartar sauce, served with Cole slaw and choice of one side.
|Chicken Tenders (#10)
|$8.25
Served with taters, cole slaw, honey mustard and a roll.
|Super C
|$7.25
Guaranteed "the best burger in town" two all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard served with choice of one side.
More about Hot Box NC
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Hot Box NC
165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord
|Popular items
|Bow Yow Burger
|$13.00
|Carolina Cuban
|$14.00
|Meatball Sub
|$13.00
More about Jackie Boys Grill and Tap
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jackie Boys Grill and Tap
3775 Concord Parkway South, Concord
|Popular items
|All American Burger
|$13.99
Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Fresh Romain Hearts, topped with Focaccia croutons, Shaved & Grated Parmesan cheese.
More about Churn Buddies
Churn Buddies
5409 Village Dr, Concord
|Popular items
|Cookie Sammies
|$4.50
|Kids Scoop
|$2.00
|Single Scoop
|$3.75
More about Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
360 Exchange St #102, Concord
|Popular items
|Meatloaf
|$8.00
house meatloaf, brown gravy
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
andouille sausage, cream, roasted peppers, scallions
|Pulled Pork Sammy
|$12.00
house bbq sauce, dukes, house slaw, brioche
More about Churn Buddies
Churn Buddies
5409 Village Dr, Concord
More about Barcos Raw Bar & Sports Bar
Barcos Raw Bar & Sports Bar
305 McGill Ave Suite 200, Concord
More about Kuni's Kitchen
Kuni's Kitchen
305 McGill Ave Suite 200, Concord