Concord restaurants you'll love

Concord restaurants
Toast
  • Concord

Concord's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Must-try Concord restaurants

Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

8520 Pit Stop Ct NW Unit 10, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$2.95
served with Comeback sauce
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
THE ACE$8.65
two patties, two slices of American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

44 Mills Kitchen and Tap

6189 Bayfield Pkwy, Concord

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.00
Salmon Linguine$26.00
Side Fries$3.00
Mr C's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mr C's Restaurant

1260 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Avg 4.7 (11410 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$7.75
Flounder fillet, tartar sauce, served with Cole slaw and choice of one side.
Chicken Tenders (#10)$8.25
Served with taters, cole slaw, honey mustard and a roll.
Super C$7.25
Guaranteed "the best burger in town" two all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard served with choice of one side.
Hot Box NC image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Hot Box NC

165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord

Avg 4.5 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bow Yow Burger$13.00
Carolina Cuban$14.00
Meatball Sub$13.00
Jackie Boys Grill and Tap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jackie Boys Grill and Tap

3775 Concord Parkway South, Concord

Avg 4.4 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All American Burger$13.99
Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.
Caesar Salad$8.99
Fresh Romain Hearts, topped with Focaccia croutons, Shaved & Grated Parmesan cheese.
Sticks and Beans image

 

Sticks and Beans

10070 Edison Square Dr. NW 102e, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

6097 Bayfield Parkway, Concord

Avg 4.4 (2897 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Coffee & Cream

3775 Concord Pkwy S, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churn Buddies image

 

Churn Buddies

5409 Village Dr, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie Sammies$4.50
Kids Scoop$2.00
Single Scoop$3.75
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar image

 

Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

360 Exchange St #102, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatloaf$8.00
house meatloaf, brown gravy
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
andouille sausage, cream, roasted peppers, scallions
Pulled Pork Sammy$12.00
house bbq sauce, dukes, house slaw, brioche
Restaurant banner

 

Barcos Raw Bar & Sports Bar

305 McGill Ave Suite 200, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kuni's Kitchen

305 McGill Ave Suite 200, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
