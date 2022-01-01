Concord American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Concord

44 Mills Kitchen and Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

44 Mills Kitchen and Tap

6189 Bayfield Pkwy, Concord

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.00
Salmon Linguine$26.00
Side Fries$3.00
More about 44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
Hot Box NC image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Hot Box NC

165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord

Avg 4.5 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HBX Fries$5.00
Rissoto Fritters$7.00
Pork slider$12.00
More about Hot Box NC
Jackie Boys Grill and Tap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jackie Boys Grill and Tap

3775 Concord Parkway South, Concord

Avg 4.4 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.99
Fresh Romain Hearts, topped with Focaccia croutons, Shaved & Grated Parmesan cheese.
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.
Alfredo Chicken$17.24
Grilled Chicken served over linguine pasta in creamy Alfredo sauce.
More about Jackie Boys Grill and Tap

