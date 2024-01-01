Bacon cheeseburgers in Concord
Ace No. 3 - Concord Mills
8520 Pit Stop Ct NW Unit 10, Concord
|Single Berry Bacon Jam
|$8.50
one 1/4 lb pattiy, one slices of pepper jack cheese, house-made figgy strawberry jam (contains mushrooms), house-made pickles, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun
*leaving our menu soon!
|Berry Bacon Jam
|$11.50
two 1/4 lb patties, two slices of pepper jack cheese, house-made figgy strawberry jam (contains mushrooms), house-made pickles, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun
*leaving our menu soon!