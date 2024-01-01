Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken nuggets in
Concord
/
Concord
/
Chicken Nuggets
Concord restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Pippa's Café
10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$6.95
More about Pippa's Café
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
360 Exchange St #102, Concord
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$6.00
2 hand breaded tenders with fries or choice of side
More about Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
