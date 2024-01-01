Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pasta in
Concord
/
Concord
/
Chicken Pasta
Concord restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Pippa's Café
10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Pasta
$16.95
More about Pippa's Café
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
360 Exchange St #102, Concord
No reviews yet
Creamy Chicken Pasta
$17.00
grilled chicken, mushrooms, herbs, breadcrumbs, parm
More about Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Concord
Garlic Knots
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Tossed Salad
Chicken Tenders
Caesar Salad
Cake
More near Concord to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Mooresville
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Davidson
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(521 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(513 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(241 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(207 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston