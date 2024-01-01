Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Concord

Go
Concord restaurants
Toast

Concord restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Consumer pic

 

Pippa's Café

10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pasta$16.95
More about Pippa's Café
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar image

 

Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

360 Exchange St #102, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Chicken Pasta$17.00
grilled chicken, mushrooms, herbs, breadcrumbs, parm
More about Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Concord

Garlic Knots

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Tossed Salad

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Cake

Map

More near Concord to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (513 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (241 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (207 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston