Chicken salad in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mr C's Restaurant

1260 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Avg 4.7 (11410 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pint Chicken Salad$6.95
1/2 Pint Chicken Salad$3.99
Chicken, Ham & Cheese Salad$7.75
More about Mr C's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Hot Box NC

165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord

Avg 4.5 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
More about Hot Box NC
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jackie Boys Grill and Tap

3775 Concord Parkway South, Concord

Avg 4.4 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.
Southwestern Chicken Salad$13.79
Crisp romaine, blackened chicken, red onions, tomato, grilled corn, tortilla strips and shredded cheddar cheese. served with jalapeno ranch dressing
Southwestern Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Jackie Boys Grill and Tap
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

360 Exchange St #102, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sammy$12.00
mixed greens, tomato, bacon, country toast
More about Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

