Chicken wraps in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Hot Box NC

165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord

Avg 4.5 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
More about Hot Box NC
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jackie Boys Grill and Tap

3775 Concord Parkway South, Concord

Avg 4.4 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.79
Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.79
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese tossed in caesar Vinaigrette.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.79
Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Jackie Boys Grill and Tap

