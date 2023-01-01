Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Concord

Go
Concord restaurants
Toast

Concord restaurants that serve chips and salsa

BG pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Hot Box NC

165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord

Avg 4.5 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$3.00
More about Hot Box NC
Banner pic

 

Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills

8021 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
More about Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills

Browse other tasty dishes in Concord

Quesadillas

Greek Salad

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cobbler

Caesar Salad

Chili

Map

More near Concord to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston