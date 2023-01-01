French toast in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve french toast
More about Famous Toastery - Branchview
Famous Toastery - Branchview
970 Branchview Dr NE, Concord
|Side Stuffed French Toast
|$5.00
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
|Classic French Toast
|$12.00
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
More about Famous Toastery - Concord Mills
Famous Toastery - Concord Mills
8680 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord
|Side French Toast
|$4.00
