French toast in Concord

Concord restaurants
Toast

Concord restaurants that serve french toast

Banner pic

 

Famous Toastery - Branchview

970 Branchview Dr NE, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Stuffed French Toast$5.00
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
Classic French Toast$12.00
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Banner pic

 

Famous Toastery - Concord Mills

8680 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic French Toast$12.00
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Side French Toast$4.00
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
