Nachos in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve nachos
More about Pippa's Café
Pippa's Café
10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord
|Classic Cheese Nachos
|$10.95
More about Barcos Sports & Raw Bar
Barcos Sports & Raw Bar
305 McGill Ave Suite 200, Concord
|Big Ass Nachos
|$16.00
GRILLED STEAK & CHICKEN, GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CILANTRO LIME SAUCE, COTIJA CHEESE
More about Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills
Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills
8021 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord
|Pulled Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
Smoked Pulled Chicken, black beans, green onion, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco, VTX sauce, served w/ salsa and sour cream
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, black beans, green onion, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco, VTX sauce, served w/ salsa and sour cream