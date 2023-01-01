Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Concord

Concord restaurants that serve nachos

Consumer pic

 

Pippa's Café

10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cheese Nachos$10.95
More about Pippa's Café
Banner pic

 

Barcos Sports & Raw Bar

305 McGill Ave Suite 200, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Big Ass Nachos$16.00
GRILLED STEAK & CHICKEN, GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CILANTRO LIME SAUCE, COTIJA CHEESE
More about Barcos Sports & Raw Bar
Item pic

 

Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills

8021 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Nachos$13.00
Smoked Pulled Chicken, black beans, green onion, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco, VTX sauce, served w/ salsa and sour cream
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, black beans, green onion, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco, VTX sauce, served w/ salsa and sour cream
More about Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jackie Boys Grill & Tap

3775 Concord Parkway South, Concord

Avg 4.4 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Nacho Cheese Sauce$0.50
Nachos Supreme$11.99
Warm corn tortilla chips topped with Tomato, beans, onions, shredded lettuce, queso, sour cream, guacamole, and seasoned chicken.
More about Jackie Boys Grill & Tap

