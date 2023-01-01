Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Concord
/
Concord
/
Salmon
Concord restaurants that serve salmon
Pippa's Café
10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord
No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon Dinner
$20.95
More about Pippa's Café
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Hot Box NC
165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord
Avg 4.5
(119 reviews)
Salmon Cakes
$15.00
More about Hot Box NC
