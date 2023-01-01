Tuna salad in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve tuna salad
Pippa's Café
10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Famous Toastery - Branchview
970 Branchview Dr NE, Concord
|Tuna Salad
|$13.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on toasted rye with choice of side
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$14.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad and melted pepper jack served on toasted rye with choice of side.