Tuna salad in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve tuna salad

Pippa's Café

10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
More about Pippa's Café
Famous Toastery - Branchview

970 Branchview Dr NE, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$13.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on toasted rye with choice of side
Tuna Salad Melt$14.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad and melted pepper jack served on toasted rye with choice of side.
More about Famous Toastery - Branchview
Kuni's Kitchen

305 McGill Ave Suite 200, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Cucumber Salad$9.00
More about Kuni's Kitchen

