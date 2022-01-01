Concord American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Concord
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese Burger
|$15.00
1/2 pound angus beef patty inside our award winning grilled cheese
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
filled with jack cheese, sautéed onions & peppers
*add chicken, garlic chicken, shrimp or steak*
|Tender Platter
|$13.00
hand-breaded chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.49
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
|Emma’s Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
House-Made!
|New England Pot Roast
|$19.49
Slow-braised pot roast with braised vegetables and natural pan jus sauce.
Smoke Shack
146 King Street, Boscawen
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$14.95
A dozen smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
|Chicken Tender Plate
|$13.95
Homemade chicken tenders, breaded to order, served with coleslaw and French fries
|Smoked Pulled Pork Plate
|$12.95
Pulled pork served with corn bread and one or two sides