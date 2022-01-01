Concord American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Concord

Tandy's

 

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square, Concord

Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Burger$15.00
1/2 pound angus beef patty inside our award winning grilled cheese
Quesadilla$9.50
filled with jack cheese, sautéed onions & peppers
*add chicken, garlic chicken, shrimp or steak*
Tender Platter$13.00
hand-breaded chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
More about Tandy's
Common Man - Concord NH

 

Common Man - Concord NH

25 Water Street, Concord

Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$17.49
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
Emma’s Mac & Cheese$6.99
House-Made!
New England Pot Roast$19.49
Slow-braised pot roast with braised vegetables and natural pan jus sauce.
More about Common Man - Concord NH
Smoke Shack

 

Smoke Shack

146 King Street, Boscawen

Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings$14.95
A dozen smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Tender Plate$13.95
Homemade chicken tenders, breaded to order, served with coleslaw and French fries
Smoked Pulled Pork Plate$12.95
Pulled pork served with corn bread and one or two sides
More about Smoke Shack

