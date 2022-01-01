Bacon cheeseburgers in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
1/2 pound angus beef patty, bacon & american cheese on a brioche bun
Smoke Shack
146 King Street, Boscawen
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.95
Fresh sirloin topped with Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bulky roll and served with French fries
|Mushroom Bacon Burger
|$13.95
Fresh sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a bulky roll and served with French fries