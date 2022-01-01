Brownie sundaes in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve brownie sundaes
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Brownie Sundae
|$8.00
warm chocolate brownie topped with ice cream & a chocolate drizzle
Common Man - Concord
25 Water Street, Concord
|Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
Warm and fudgy chocolate brownie topped with our Common Man-made salted caramel ice cream, hot fudge, freshly-whipped cream and candied pecans.
