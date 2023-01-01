Cake in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve cake
Tuckers- Concord - 80 South St
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tuckers- Concord - 80 South St
80 South St, Concord
|Mickey Mouse Cake
|$4.73
One mickey-shaped buttermilk cake. Choose plain, blueberry, or chocolate chip.
Allergens: *Allergens Depend On Option Chosen, WHEAT (Cake Batter), EGG (Cake Batter), DAIRY (Cake Batter, Chocolate Chips), SOY (Chocolate Chips) Ingredients: Mickey Mouse Cake (Choice of Plain, Blueberry, or Chocolate Chip), Cake Batter (Unbleached Flour, Sugar, Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Milk, Buttermilk, Eggs, Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract), Side of Maple Syrup
Common Man - Concord
Common Man - Concord
25 Water Street, Concord
|Rock Crab Cakes
|$23.99
Pan-fried and finished with roasted pepper -onion salad and lemon basil aioli.
|Rock Crab Cake
|$10.49
Pan-fried and finished with roasted pepper-onion salad and lemon basil aioli.
