Cake in Concord

One mickey-shaped buttermilk cake. Choose plain, blueberry, or chocolate chip.

Allergens: *Allergens Depend On Option Chosen, WHEAT (Cake Batter), EGG (Cake Batter), DAIRY (Cake Batter, Chocolate Chips), SOY (Chocolate Chips) Ingredients: Mickey Mouse Cake (Choice of Plain, Blueberry, or Chocolate Chip), Cake Batter (Unbleached Flour, Sugar, Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Milk, Buttermilk, Eggs, Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract), Side of Maple Syrup

