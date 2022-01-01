Chicken sandwiches in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with french fries.
Smoke Shack
146 King Street, Boscawen
|Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Served with French fries
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
10 Fort Eddy Rd, Concord
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg