Chicken wraps in Concord

Toast

Concord restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
buffalo chicken tenders with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
More about Tandy's
Chicken Salad Wrap image

 

Gibson's Cafe

45 South Main Street, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.95
Cranberry pecan chicken salad with romaine lettuce on a wrap
More about Gibson's Cafe

