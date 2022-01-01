Chicken wraps in
Concord restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.50
buffalo chicken tenders with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
More about Tandy's
Gibson's Cafe
45 South Main Street, Concord
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Wrap
$9.95
Cranberry pecan chicken salad with romaine lettuce on a wrap
More about Gibson's Cafe
