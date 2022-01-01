Chipotle chicken in Concord
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
A garlic and spice-rubbed crust topped with cheese slow-braised chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of chipotle ranch sauce for dipping.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
10 Fort Eddy Rd, Concord
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg