Cobb salad in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Tandy's
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Cobb Salad
|$14.50
bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, diced bacon, grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, avocado & bleu cheese crumbles. served with bleu cheese dressing
More about Common Man - Concord NH
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado.
|Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado. (If you select steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)