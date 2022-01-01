Cobb salad in Concord

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandy's image

 

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.50
bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, diced bacon, grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, avocado & bleu cheese crumbles. served with bleu cheese dressing
More about Tandy's
Common Man - Concord NH image

 

Common Man - Concord NH

25 Water Street, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.49
Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado.
Cobb Salad$11.49
Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado. (If you select steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)
More about Common Man - Concord NH

