Cookies in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve cookies
More about Common Man - Concord NH
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Toll House Cookie Pie
|$6.99
Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
|Toll House Cookie Pie
|$6.99
Grandma's favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.