Nachos in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve nachos

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square, Concord

Nachos$10.50
banana peppers, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & melted cheddar 9
*add taco beef, chicken, garlic chicken, shrimp or steak*
Common Man - Concord NH

25 Water Street, Concord

Common Man Nachos$10.99
House-made chips topped with Cheddar, onions, black beans, peppers, tomatoes, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, black olives, scallions and jalapenos.
Smoke Shack

146 King Street, Boscawen

Smoke Shack Nachos$13.95
Nachos with your choice of our smoked meat and topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos and lettuce; served with salsa and sour cream
