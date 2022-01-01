Nachos in Concord
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Nachos
|$10.50
banana peppers, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & melted cheddar 9
*add taco beef, chicken, garlic chicken, shrimp or steak*
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Common Man Nachos
|$10.99
House-made chips topped with Cheddar, onions, black beans, peppers, tomatoes, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, black olives, scallions and jalapenos.