Paninis in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve paninis

Main pic

 

Twelve 31 Cafe & Catering

100 North Main Street, Concord

BLT Panini$9.95
Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Panini (let us know if you want mayo)
Chicken Cheddar Avocado Panini$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado Panini
Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Panini$9.95
Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella with Roasted Red Peppers
Caprese Panini image

 

Gibson's Cafe - 45 South Main Street

45 South Main Street, Concord

Caprese Panini$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and pesto aioli on a ciabatta roll
Southwestern Turkey Panini$9.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, romaine lettuce, tomato, & chipotle aioli on a ciabatta roll
