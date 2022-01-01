Pies in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve pies
Twelve 31 Cafe & Catering
100 North Main Street, Concord
Apple Pie
$18.99
Pumpkin Pie
$18.99
Common Man - Concord
25 Water Street, Concord
Chicken Pot Pie
$17.99
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
Toll House Cookie Pie
$6.99
Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
Mud Pie Ice Cream Sandwich
$6.99
Common Man-made coffee ice cream sandwiched between our chocolate cake, crusted with graham cracker crumbs
and served with hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.