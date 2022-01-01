Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Twelve 31 Cafe & Catering

100 North Main Street, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie$18.99
Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie$18.99
Pumpkin Pie
More about Twelve 31 Cafe & Catering
Common Man - Concord NH image

 

Common Man - Concord

25 Water Street, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$17.99
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
Toll House Cookie Pie$6.99
Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
Mud Pie Ice Cream Sandwich$6.99
Common Man-made coffee ice cream sandwiched between our chocolate cake, crusted with graham cracker crumbs
and served with hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
More about Common Man - Concord

