Steak salad in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve steak salad

Tandy's image

 

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Caesar Salad$15.50
romaine with a grilled cut steak, classic caesar dressing, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese & croutons
More about Tandy's
Common Man - Concord NH image

 

Common Man - Concord NH

25 Water Street, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tip Salad$19.99
Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens, tossed with blue cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portobello mushrooms and crispy onions.
More about Common Man - Concord NH

