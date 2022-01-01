Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve tacos

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square, Concord

TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
grilled shrimp, dry slaw, chipotle ranch dressing & served with fries
Fish Tacos$14.00
fried mahi mahi, dry slaw, chipotle ranch dressing & served with fries
More about Tandy's
Common Man - Concord NH

25 Water Street, Concord

Takeout
Blackened Chicken Tacos$9.99
Slow-braised chicken served in warm flour tortillas with chipotle ranch broccoli slaw. Drizzled with sour cream.
More about Common Man - Concord NH

