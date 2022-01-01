Tacos in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tandy's
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
grilled shrimp, dry slaw, chipotle ranch dressing & served with fries
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
fried mahi mahi, dry slaw, chipotle ranch dressing & served with fries
More about Common Man - Concord NH
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Blackened Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Slow-braised chicken served in warm flour tortillas with chipotle ranch broccoli slaw. Drizzled with sour cream.
